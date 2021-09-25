Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.77% of Owens Corning worth $77,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC opened at $88.28 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.