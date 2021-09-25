PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,927,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341,075 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of PACCAR worth $261,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

