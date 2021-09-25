Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Shares Purchased by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) by 117.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,503 shares during the period. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF comprises about 5.9% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc. owned 10.86% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

PALC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 56,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,139. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52.

