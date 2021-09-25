Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.62

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and traded as high as $10.69. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County.

