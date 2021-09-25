Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $302.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.70 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

