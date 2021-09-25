Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $8.97 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $504.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock worth $8,823,434 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.