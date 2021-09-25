Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $9.35 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

