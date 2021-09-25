Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,466,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,303,000 after buying an additional 2,941,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 198.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,068 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $291.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

