Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 4,143 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

