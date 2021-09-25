Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.