Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.