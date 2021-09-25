Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 1,275 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

