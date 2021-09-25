Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,008 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of CURO Group worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,888. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

