Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,305 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1,019.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,321 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Groupon worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $220,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

