Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,416,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

