Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 244.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of HNI worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 47.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter worth $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

