Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 171,696 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 747.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Zogenix worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

