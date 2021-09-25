Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 185,970 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Kadmon worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 1,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 600,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 562,624 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kadmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.