Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

