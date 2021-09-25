Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.45.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

