Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Insteel Industries worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $729.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other Insteel Industries news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.