Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.