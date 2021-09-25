Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 187.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

