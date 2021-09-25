Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 723,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,206,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $588.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

