Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1,014.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 168,704 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Covanta worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Covanta by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Covanta by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,255,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 138,496 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

NYSE CVA opened at $20.14 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

