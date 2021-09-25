Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

