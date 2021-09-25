Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Newpark Resources worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $884,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 614.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,520 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 84,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

