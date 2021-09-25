Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $725.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 82.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $692.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.42. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.17 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

