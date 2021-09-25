Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,064 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $77,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

