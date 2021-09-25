Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,221 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,221 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Primo Water worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

