Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,970 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,465,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,889,000 after acquiring an additional 502,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,071,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,457 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

NYSE:FIS opened at $122.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

