Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $211.22 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.62 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

