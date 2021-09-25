Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,349 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

