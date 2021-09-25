Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.94 Million Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Funko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 434,665 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

FNKO opened at $19.27 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $972.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,026 shares of company stock valued at $11,427,120. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.