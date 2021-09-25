PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $305.48 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $18.52 or 0.00043307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00126560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00155148 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 225,353,277 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

