Pangolin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.77 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and $2.77 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00106672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00142770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,669.53 or 1.00342306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.76 or 0.06823826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.36 or 0.00767464 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

