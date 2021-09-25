Parachute Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $184,181.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 612,976,692 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.