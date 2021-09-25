Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,259 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,366,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,834. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

