Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $9.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,425.52. 2,116,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,418.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,351.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

