Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.33. 36,035,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,005,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $264.30 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

