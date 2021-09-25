Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 9,669 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 289,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 35,492 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.77. 942,533 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42.

