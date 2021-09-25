Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,564 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,239 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.99. 3,354,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,077 shares of company stock worth $26,327,241. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

