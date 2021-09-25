Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,094 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 1,672,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock worth $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

