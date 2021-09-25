Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 345 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.14.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $467.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

