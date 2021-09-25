Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 523 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.11.

CTAS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $401.47. 245,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

