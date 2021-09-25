Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,548 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,901,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.