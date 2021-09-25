Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 6,251 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.11. 3,955,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.