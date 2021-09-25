Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

VIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

