Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 23.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 321.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 49.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 105,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 96.0% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $109.98. 1,055,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,324. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.32 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

