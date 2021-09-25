Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $622,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in PayPal by 78.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 49.1% during the first quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $278.11. 3,985,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

